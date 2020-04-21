Realme 6 arrives this week, boasts 90Hz display and quad camera for only AU$469

Having already positioned itself in Australia as the go-to alternative to big-name phone brands, Realme is gearing up to take things a step further, announcing that its newest numbered smartphone, Realme 6, will release on April 23, alongside its own cheaper substitutes to Apple's AirPods and Fitbit's Inspire fitness band.

Priced at just AU$469, Realme 6 boasts a number of impressive features which are usually reserved for flagship handsets, including a FHD+ display with optional 90Hz refresh rate, a Helio G90T octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (with a slot for microSD expansion).

It also offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC functionality for contactless payments, dual-SIM slots, a large 4,300mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging capability, and it runs Android 10 out of the box.

The phone's big standout feature, however, is the inclusion of a quad-camera on its rear, which offers a 64MP primary sensor, a 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro lens for close-up photography and a B&W portrait lens. On the front, you have a 16MP camera embedded in a tiny pinhole for selfies.

Realme 6 will be available to purchase from Realme's online store, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Make it Mine, Mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Essential Appliance Rentals, Amazon, Kogan, Catch.com and eBay from April 23.

On the periphery

Along with its latest numbered smartphone, Realme announced a pair of competitively priced peripherals that will be released alongside the handset on April 23.

Looking nearly identical to Apple's AirPods, Realme Buds Air are true wireless headphones which offer 3 hours of playback and an additional 17 hours when combined with their included charging case. Realme states that some form of noise cancellation is also offered, but only during phone calls.

Priced at AU$149, Realme Buds Air will be available in white, black and yellow colour options, which you can see below.

Additionally, the Chinese manufacturer also announced a new fitness wearable for the Australian market in the Realme Band, which is also affordably priced at AU$99.

Looking very much like a Fitbit product, the Realme Band sports a 2.4cm colour screen and touch button, and brings IP68 water resistance, a built-in high precision heart rate sensor and intelligent sleep analysis features, along with the ability to track nine sports/activities (yoga, running, spinning, cricket, walking, weight training, hiking, climbing and cycling).

In terms of colours, Realme Band is offered in black, yellow and green, which you can check out below.

Both the Realme Buds Air and Realme Band will also be available to purchase from Realme's online store, AusPost, Make it Mine, Mobileciti, 5GWORLD, Essential Appliance Rentals, Amazon, Kogan, Catch.com and eBay.