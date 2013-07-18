Boom! Logitech is bringing its ultra-portable wireless speaker to Australia

You may have already seen the Ultimate Ears (UE) Boom around stores in the last few weeks, but Logitech has today officially launched the portable speaker in Australia.

The UE Boom is a remarkably small wireless speaker that is able to pair up with any device that has Bluetooth or NFC.

The speaker is shaped like a cylinder and is weighted to roll itself back to the position that will produce optimum sound.

The speaker also has a rechargeable battery that can last for up to 15 hours and can be charged using any micro USB charger.

The big Boom

Being touted as the first battery-powered device to offer 360-degree sound for audiophiles, Logitech has claimed that it as a maximum sound level of 88 decibels and a range of 90Hz to 20kHz.

Eight devices can be paired to the device, while two devices can work simultaneously with the speaker. Users can also stream music to two UE Boom speakers at once, or as a "left" and "right" stereo speaker.

"While online music services have made it easier to access your music, it's remained a challenge to have an anytime, anywhere listening experience that can be shared with others," said Rory Dooley, general manager of Ultimate Ears.

"UE Boom is designed to bring music out into the world."

Social music, anywhere

At just 18cm long and weighing in at 538g, it is both ultra-portable and powerful,as well as water and stain resistant.

It uses a special fabric that is used in ski-gear, and is layered with a plasma treatment, meaning you can shoot water at it, roll it in sand or drop coffee on it without damaging the speakers or the sound quality.

Those with kids will appreciate that they can even draw or doodle on the speaker with a marker without damaging the quality to personalise the device.

At the moment, you can get your hands on one at most retail stores for $199.95. It comes in blue, white, red and black, but Logitech claims there is definitely room for more colours and designs to come out in the future.