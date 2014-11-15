Google Glass consumer edition might be pushed to 2015

Google had hoped to start selling a consumer version of Google Glass to the general public before the end of 2014, but that might not happen it's being reported.

In fact Google won't start widely selling Glass until 2015, according to Reuters.

Google did begin offering the existing Glass headset through Google Play in September, but the search giant has yet to launch a version specifically targeted toward consumers.

And as the augmented reality device continues taking longer and longer to catch on, developers are reportedly losing interest.

Glass-less chaps

This discussion was sparked in part by Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's recent, perhaps unwise, red carpet appearance with no Glass situated on his face, a rarity for him, though not necessarily a portent of Glass's doom.

He apparently said at the time that he'd simply left it in the car, after all.

But many developers are indeed losing interest in Glass, according to Reuters, due to its lack of users and the device's limitations. Even Twitter has stopped supporting it, though Facebook remains on board.

What's more, multiple Google employees who were key to Glass's development have reportedly left the company.

Hope remains

But Glass may still have a strong presence in enterprise, and Google told the publication it's as committed to the device as ever.

It's just too bad a consumer-facing Glass might not be ready for the holidays; the facewear would make a great, if expensive, stocking stuffer.