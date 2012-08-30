Jabra Solemate arrives, offers portable audio kicks

Jabra has decided that Jawbone is having far too much fun with the Jambox and has come up with a rival – the Jabra Solemate.

Not just a clever name, the Solemate – Jabra's new portable speaker offering – has been given a chassis with a shoe-like grip on the bottom to stop it from moving when you crank up the dubhop and blast out the hip-step.

This is the first time Jabra has decided to offer a portable speaker range and this one definitely has teenagers in mind, while maybe looking to stear people away from the Jambox.

Bag it up

Connecting to the device is simple, using Bluetooth, and it's powerful too – there's an integrated subwoofer, dual tweeters and the device can be used both indoors and outdoors.

To make it a little more weather-proof, the Solemate comes with a durable sound bag. The bag doesn't muffle the music but does protect the speaker, so you'll be happy to take it to the beach without fear of something going horribly wrong.

And if Bluetooth isn't your thing, a 3.5mm audio cable is strapped to the bottom of the device, so you don't have to worry about connectivity issues with the Solemate.

The Jabra Solemate release date is September 6, comes in black and white, and will be priced at £149.99.