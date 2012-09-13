Apple wins German injunction of Motorola devices

Score one for Apple, zero for Google-owned Motorola Mobility and 0-2 for Android.

That's thanks to a German court's ruling Thursday that Apple could proceed with filing an injunction on Motorola smartphones and tablets in the country.

The decision came after a five-week delay, but the court ultimately sided with Apple over claims Motorola infringed on its "rubber-banding" feature.

The feature, which also came up during Apple's recent legal win over Android-packing Samsung, is an effect that "bounces back" the page on a mobile device once a user as reached the bottom of the screen.

Motorola initially admitted it had copied the feature's patent and tactically set out to prove the patent wasn't valid to begin with.

It then changed course, saying it didn't infringe on the patents at all, though with no success.

Your move

Though Apple has one the right to move forward with a ban of Motorola devices in Germany (admittedly a small market for the Google-owned company), it must decide what its next move is.

With a $32 million (£19.8) bond, Apple can enforce the ban, though Motorola does stand to win on appeal. For another $12.9 million (£7.98), the Cupertino company can move to make Motorola get rid of all its infringing devices in Germany.

Finally, Apple can ask the country to recall all violating products, though that would cost an additional $12.9 million.

Google, meanwhile, reportedly plans to fight the ban with a higher level appeal while continuing to contest the validity of Apple's rubber-banding patent with European patent authorities.

The trouble doesn't end with Motorola, either. Many mobile makers using Android OS in their products are reportedly concerned about the patent infringement problems Apple is stirring up.

Via CNET