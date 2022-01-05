PlayStation and Discord integration might be on the way

Audio player loading…

Integration between Discord and PlayStation could be on the way, allowing PlayStation Network accounts to connect to the platform.

On the official Discord subreddit, user jankesjt shared an image of the Connections section of Discord, where a PlayStation Network icon can be seen. The post has since been removed by moderators, although the accompanying picture can still be viewed and has been shared on Twitter as well.

If legitimate, the image suggests that integration between PlayStation Network and Discord will be applied relatively soon. However, neither Sony nor Discord have made any official announcements and it's entirely plausible that the image is fake.

A Discord user was able to unlock the option to link his PlayStation account to Discord. Looks like the PSN x Discord integration is happening soon.

Why it's probably not fake

Even if it isn't happening any time soon, integration between Discord and PlayStation seems inevitable. Last May, Sony and Discord announced that their new partnership would involve integration, but they didn't share any specifics.

At the very least, it will likely involve allowing you to link your PSN and Discord accounts so friends can see what and when you're playing. Whether or not this will include being able to use Discord itself on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 remains to be seen.

Currently, Xbox users can connect their accounts to Discord, but there's no dedicated Discord app on Xbox consoles. While you can access Discord through the Microsoft Edge web browser on consoles, voice chat is disabled if you back out to play a game, so you may as well use Xbox's party chat.

Sony didn't share any Discord-related information during its CES 2022 keynote, although it did make some announcements. The biggest one being its next VR headset for PlayStation, predictably named PSVR2.

If Sony and Discord are gearing up for integration sometime soon, we imagine that an announcement is imminent.