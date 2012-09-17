Samsung expands NX lens range with 12-24mm and 45mm

The Samsung NX lenses are lightweight and work with i-Function

Samsung has announced two new lenses in its NX range of compact system cameras (CSCs) and accessories, to fit the NX20, NX210 and NX1000.

The announcement at Photokina 2012 takes the number of Samsung NX lenses up to 11.

The 12-24mm f/4-5.6 ED ultra-wide zoom lens and 45mm f/1.8 mid-telephoto prime lens are extremely lightweight, at 208g and 115g respectively. Plus they're compatible with Samsung's i-Function system, which enables you to easily adjust shutter speed, aperture and ISO settings.

The Samsung NX 12-24mm f/4-5.6 ED (equivalent to 18.5-37mm in 35mm format) produces and ultra-wide angle for landscapes and interiors, and features one low dispersion glass lens and two aspherical glass lenses to improve sharpness and low chromatic aberration.

The Samsung NX 45mm f/1.8 (equivalent to 69.3mm in 35mm format) features a bright aperture for night-time or indoor shooting, plus a stepping motor for a fast and super-quiet auto focus. The mid-telephoto prime lens also creates a shallow depth of field and bokeh effect.

Samsung NX 12-24mm f/4-5.6 ED at a glance

Focal length:

12 - 24mm (equivalent to 18.5-37mm in 35mm format)

Elements:

10 elements in 8 groups (2 Aspherical lens, 1 Extra-low Dispersion lens)

Angle of view:

99.0- 60.7 degrees

Aperture:

f/4-5.6 (Min. f/22)

Minimum focus distance:

0.24m

Maximum magnification:

Approx 0.14X

Filter size:

58mm

Mount type:

Samsung NX Mount

Dimensions:

63.5 x 65.5mm, 208g

Samsung NX 45mm f/1.8 at a glance

Focal length:

45mm (equivalent to 69.3mm in 35mm format)

Elements:

7 elements in 6 groups

Angle of view:

34.7 degrees

Aperture:

f/1.8 (min f/22)

Minimum focus distance:

0.45m

Maximum magnification:

Approx 0.13X

Filter size:

43mm

Mount type:

Samsung NX Mount

Dimensions:

62.0 x 44.5mm, 115g