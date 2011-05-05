PMA photography trade show delayed to 2012

PMA (aka CliQ) has cancelled its 2011 show and will partner with CES in 2012.

The annual Photo Marketing Association International (PMA) trade show scheduled for September 2011 has been pushed back to January 2012, it was announced today.

In a joint statement, PMA and the Consumer Electronics Association, which organises the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), announced they have formed a partnership agreement to launch a joint trade show in Las Vegas in January 2012.

The new event, dubbed PMA@CES, will offer industry-specific content and represent all aspects of digital imaging, the groups claim.

As a result of the partnership, the scheduled September 2011 PMA International Convention and Trade Show will be shelved and merged into the new event, which runs from 10-13 January in Las Vegas.

"PMA colocation with CES creates a great opportunity for our combined audiences to learn from each other, grow, and take full advantage of the integration and connectivity of personal content (in the form of digital photography) and home entertainment," notes Ted Fox, executive director, PMA. "This convergence will expand with continued enhancements to camera phones and tablets."

Earlier this year our colleagues at PhotoRadar reported that the Photo Marketing Association International had renamed its annual trade show (known as 'PMA' since 2004) to CliQ in a bid to broaden its appeal to include more cosumers, retailers and aspiring photographers.

CliQ 2011 was due to be held from 6-11 September 2011 in Las Vegas before today's announcement.