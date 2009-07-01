WIN! A Panasonic HDC-TM10 camcorder

The Panasonic HDC-TM10 is the world's lightest full HD 1920x1080 camcorder*.

Weighing just 227g, it's only slightly heavier than most touchscreen mobile phones. TechRadar has teamed up with Panasonic to offer you the chance to win one of these fantastic camcorders, worth £499.99.

Panasonic.co.uk | Reader enquiry number: 0844 844 3852

The compact size of the Panasonic HDC-TM10 allows it to fit easily into the palm of your hand, and then slipped either into your pocket or handbag.

And despite this dinky size, the camcorder also comes packing a 16x optical zoom. The in-built advanced O.I.S. (image stabilisation) which detects and corrects for hand-shake around 4,000 times per second, combines with the 16x optical zoom to produce clear, stable zoom shots.

The new Active mode also extends the hand-shake correction range, reducing the kind of hand-shake that often occurs when shooting while walking, to ensure crisp, clear images.

And touch screen Focus Tracking allows you to easily focus on your subject - however fast they move.

There's also a clever pre-record mode that keeps 3 seconds of video in a buffer. This ensures that you never miss some important action - even if you were too slow to press the record button.

The TM10 has 8GB of built in storage, with a top-loading SD/SDHC card slot enabling you to significantly boost that capacity if you plan to shoot more than two hours of HD footage.

If you want to read more about this product, you can read TechRadar's Panasonic HDC-TM10 review.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This competition is now closed. The winner is:

Darren Turner from Dagenham

*For AVCHD format full-HD camcorders, as of May 19, 2009