CeBIT 2007: Logitech unveils cool new webcams

Logitech today added a range of webcams aimed at notebook users to its product range. We took a peek at the webcams, which will sit nicely on top of your notebook computer screen, at CeBIT in Hannover this morning.

Both the Logitech QuickCam and the Logitech QuickCam Deluxe have 1.3-megapixel sensors, are able to show your pretty face in 24-bit VGA video shot at 15 frames per second and feature manual focus lenses. The Logitech QuickCam Deluxe also features "intelligent face tracking", a spokesperson from Logitech said.

The webcams sport Logitech's RightSound and RightLight technologies which aim to optimise the sound and lighting in video conversations, even in noisy or dark settings.

Compatible with Windows Vista , the webcams also work well with VoIP services such as Skype , Windows Live Messenger , Yahoo Messenger and AIM .

No UK pricing has been confirmed but the webcams will cost $40 (about £20) and $60 (around £30) respectively when they go on sale in the US in April.