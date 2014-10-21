ZTE sharpening its portfolio with the Blade Vec in Australia

After years of OEM products for Telstra and Optus, ZTE initially tried to crack the Aussie market with its own device, the ZTE V969, back in May.

That lineup is getting expanded in the lead up to Christmas, with the company announcing it will be launching the ZTE Blade Vec in JB Hi-Fi stores from early November.

With an asking price of $249 outright, the handset is destined to go head to head with the likes of the Moto G and Lumia 630.

Dual wielding SIMs

From a specs perspective, the Blade Vec is packed with dual Micro-SIM card slots, a quad core 1.3GHz processor with 1GB RAM and a 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel TFT display.

Running Android 4.4 and with a 2300mAh battery, the Blade Vec actually comes in both a 3G and a 4G version internationally, but ZTE has opted to initially launch the 3G version in Australia.

Fortunately, it's HSPA+ compliant, meaning (theoretical) 21Mbps download speeds, and works on the 850, 900 and 2100MHz 3G networks, plus quad-band GSM, so it will happily work on all the local carriers.

There's 8GB of on board storage, although you only get about 5GB once you take out the OS. Fortunately, you can upgrade to 32GB via the MicroSD card slot.

The phone measures in at 139.3 x 69.8 x 7.8mm and weighs just 125 grams. There's an 8MP snapper on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera too.