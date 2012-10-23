Telstra launching Motorola RAZR M on October 30

Just weeks after it released the RAZR HD, Telstra has brought forward the launch of its compact sibling, the Motorola RAZR M. The handset will be available from October 30, with pre-orders available now.

Initially slated to go on sale in November, Telstra has brought the handset's release forward to the end of October, making the competitive run into Christmas even more interesting.

Available for $0 up front on the $60 plan or for $600 outright, the affordable handset is exclusive to the Telstra network until the end of the year.

Expanding 4G

The launch of the 4.3-inch qHD screened RAZR M marks a rapidly expanding 4G handset lineup for the Telstra network. The handset joins the RAZR HD, the Samsung Galaxy S3 4G, the iPhone 5 and the HTC One XL and Velocity in delivering super-fast LTE speeds.

With Australians clearly demonstrating their affinity for 4G services, we can expect to see more handsets join both Telstra's and Optus' 4G networks.