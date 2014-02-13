Sony Xperia Z2 stars in video leak with KitKat on board

A video has popped up online claiming to show a fully working Sony Xperia Z2, which is expected to break cover at MWC 2014 in Barcelona.

Tipped by Twitter user @recny0722, the video has shown up on YouTube with the headline "Sony Xperia Sirius D6503" - the codename and model ID which have been heavily linked with the Xperia Z2.

The user who published the video notes in the description that the Xperia Z2 in shot isn't running final software as it's still in testing - although there's no way of verifying this information.

Minor enhancements

There isn't anything particularly groundbreaking shown in the video, but it does appear that the handset is running Android KitKat, with the wallpaper continuing behind the on screen navigation buttons - a feature which arrived with version 4.4.

According to the network information on the lockscreen the phone has an EE SIM in it - suggesting the handset is in the UK. Take a look at the weather widget and the location stated is Coventry - England it is then.

An icon on the homescreen says "4K", while a 4K recording option resides in the camera app, reinforcing rumors that the Xperia Z2 will be able to record video in Ultra HD.

Interestingly, the phone in the video says it has 36% battery left, yet the battery widget on the homescreen quotes "1 day 2 hours" life remaining - could the Xperia Z2 have a super juice pack inside?

Via XperiaBlog