Microsoft pays WP7 developers ahead of schedule

Microsoft has announced changes to the development process for applications for its Windows Phone 7 platform.

Developers that have created applications for the new phone OS since October will be paid in January, ahead of the previously announced February schedule.

Admittedly, it's only the last week in January, but we're used to writing about delays when it comes to phones, so a win's a win.

Month by month

Todd Brix on the Windows Phone Developer Blog said: "After January 2011, developer payouts will be processed on a monthly basis for all combined sales of Windows Phone 6.x and Windows Phone 7 apps for those developers who meet the minimum payout threshold limits."

Other changes include upgrades to allow ad-enabled apps using the XNA framework, which means it will be easier to put advertisements in more graphic-rich environments.

The app registration process has also been streamlined, which Microsoft says is now yielding a two-day approval rate for 91 per cent of developers.