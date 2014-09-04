Nokia Lumia 830 is the first 'affordable flagship' smartphone

Microsoft has just announced the Lumia 830 in Berlin, which puts a 10MP PureView camera onto a phone that Microsoft is calling "the first affordable flagship".

And it's no surprise that Microsoft has dedicated a large part of its press conference to that snapper, making direct swipes at Apple's and Samsung's own phone camera offerings.

The phone also arrives with a new dynamic flash feature that will let you switch the flash on or off after the picture is taken.

As for design, think the Lumia 930, putting an aluminium frame on a pocket-friendly design. It also comes with Lumia Denim, the next Windows Phone update.

Features

Away from that snapper, the Lumia 830 boasts a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor and the relatively low 16GB of onboard memory is at least helped by the potential to add a 128GB microSD card.

Battery wise, there's a 2200mAh removable battery that gives a standby time of 22 days and it's compatible with Nokia's charging plate.

The phone will arrive priced at 330 Euros, and will start shipping globally this month. We'll let you know the global prices as soon as we get them.