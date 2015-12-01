LG Zero lands to finally bring a full metal jacket to an LG smartphone

LG is going all metal. Sadly this doesn't mean long hair, noodly guitar solos and grumpily refusing to leaves its bedroom while listening to Slayer - instead this is the release of the LG Zero, the company's first smartphone with a full metal body.

With a case made of solid aluminium, the Zero sports an "Arc Glass" design on the edges to make it appear slimmer. This is very much a fancy looking phone, designed for people who care about fashion and flaunting their implied wealth.

Spec-wise things are little more mid-range. The phone sports a 5-inch In-Cell Touch 720p IPS display, which the company claims delivers faster recognition, crisper images and is better for viewing outdoors.

Style over substance

It is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1.5GB of RAM - and has 16GB of storage. It comes running Android Lollipop - though surely we can expect an upgrade to Marshmallow at some point?

The camera though is up there with LG's current flagship handset, the G4 - with its 13MP rear camera using the same tech as the 16MP snapper on the flagship, while both have an 8MP camera on the front.

Exact pricing and availability hasn't been announced yet, though LG has confirmed that the device will be hitting Taiwan this week, followed by Asia, Europe and Latin America at some point in the future.