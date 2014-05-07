Huawei Ascend P7 is a flagship smartphone for a different league

The Huawei Ascend P7 has been announced at its own launch event in Paris, bringing with it a strong line up of specs.

Huawei has filled the Ascend P7 with a 5-inch full HD LCD display, providing a pixel density of 445ppi which matches the Galaxy S5, One M8 and Xperia Z2.

It's the successor to last year's Ascend P6, and Huawei has upped the premium design on the P7 with slabs of Gorilla Glass 3 adorning the front and rear of the device and a super slim metal frame wrapping the edges.

Under the hood you'll find a 1.8GHz proprietary quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, CAT 4 LTE connectivity, microSD slot, 2500mAh battery and Android 4.4 KitKat.

Squeeze it in

That makes the Ascend P7 closer to the original HTC One rather than this year's onslaught of flagships, but it does trump the HTC phone when it comes to photography.

Huawei has also made sure the Ascend P7 is well equipped in the camera department, with a 13MP Sony 4th gen BSI sensor on the back and an 8MP front facing snapper.

Somehow Huawei has managed to squeeze all of this into a frame which is just 6.5mm thick, and while that may be thicker than the P6 it ensures the Ascend P7 is still one of the slimmest handsets on the market.

The Huawei Ascend P7 will go on sale in 30 countries including the UK on June 7, with a recommended price tag of €449 (around £370, $625).