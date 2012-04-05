HTC One X and One S go on sale in the UK

Two out of three go on sale - One V following soon

The quad-core HTC One X and dual-core HTC One S have gone on sale in the UK today.

The latest devices from the Taiwanese firm are part of its new One Series of mobile phones, which also includes the HTC One V.

We were impressed in our HTC One X in-depth review, with the flagship device notching 4.5 stars.

O2, Orange, Three, T-Mobile and Vodafone are offering both handsets on contract – with Three currently providing a free One X for £35 per month and O2 offering up a free One S on a £27 per month deal.

If you hate the idea of being tied down into another two year contract, both the One X and One S are available to buy SIM-free. You'll be looking to shell out around £479.99 (Amazon) for the One X, while the One S can be had for around £414.99 (Amazon).

Get the full lo-down on both handsets in our in-depth HTC One X review and HTC One S review.

There, of course, may be better deals out there, so if you find any please let us know!