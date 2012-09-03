HTC 8X could be firm's first Windows Phone 8 handset

Apparently the 8X will take you to the moon...

The HTC 8X could be the name for the Taiwanese firm's first Windows Phone 8 smartphone, as a leaked document appears online.

We've previously heard rumours that HTC's first Windows Phone 8 handsets had been code-named Rio, Accord and Zenith – and the HTC Windows Phone 8X is apparently the street name for the Accord.

The information comes via a couple of tweets which claim to show the front page of the new handset's quick guide manual, revealing the name of the smartphone, plus an annotated diagram of the front of the device.

It's got buttons and stuff

The tweeter in question is known as Football4PDA, who is believed to be linked to XDA Developers and who also leaked an image of the HTC Accord last week.

Unfortunately the annotated image of the Windows Phone 8X doesn't offer any surprises, noting the handset will sport a front facing camera, power/lock key at the top with a volume rocker and camera shutter buttons to the right, plus a USB connector on the base and the familiar Windows Phone touch buttons below the screen.

The HTC 8X is expected to appear at the end of September, ahead of the official launch of Windows Phone 8 in October, so we'll keep our eyes and ears open for more information.