ANZ unleashes Apple Pay on its 5 million customers

We knew it was coming, but today ANZ has officially switched on Apple Pay to its 5 million customers around the country.

That means that owners of either an ANZ Visa debit or credit card or an ANZ American Express credit card will be able to leave the credit card at home and pay for their goods across Australia's comprehensive network of PayPass and PayWave terminals.

According to the ANZ announcement more than 60% of all card transactions in Australia are now contactless and accepted across in excess of 70% contactless merchant payment terminals, meaning that today's announcement should see a pretty rapid uptake across iPhone owning ANZ customers.

At this point, no announcements have been made about the incoming Android Pay support that was promised across a number of Australian banks in the first half of this year.