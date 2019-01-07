Panasonic teases more Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R specs...

Panasonic has shared more details of its hotly anticipated full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R, at CES 2019.

With Panasonic's development announcement back in September at Photokina 2018 giving limited info on the two new cameras, we hoped we were finally getting the full lowdown on the company's first full-frame mirrorless cameras. That isn't quite the case, but we are learning about a couple more features that we can expect to see on the Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R.

As we know already, the two cameras share an identical design, with the key differentiator being the sensors they use: the S1 features a 24MP sensor and the S1R sports a denser 47MP chip. The higher-resolution S1R is targeted particularly at professional stills photographers, while the lower-resolution S1 is aimed at video users; both cameras, though will be the first full-frame mirrorless cameras to offer 4K video capture at up to 60p.

At CES Panasonic revealed that both cameras would feature a High Resolution mode. In this mode, with the aid of the S1 and S1R's dual image stabilization system, eight consecutive images are captured before being layered into a single high-res image, although Panasonic didn't share what resolution this final image will be.

We can also expect a High Dynamic Range mode as well, which will see the S1 and S1R retaining more detail in both shadows and highlights, although we're still waiting on the exact details of how this will be achieved.

Finally, we now know when we're going to be able to get our hands on the Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R, with Panasonic stating that shipping will start at the end of March this year. Pricing, though, is still to be confirmed.