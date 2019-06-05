Oracle and Microsoft team up to connect Azure and Oracle Cloud

Microsoft and Oracle customers will soon be able to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud thanks to a new cloud interoperability partnership between the two companies.

Enterprises will be able to seamlessly connect Azure services such as analytics and AI to Oracle Cloud services like Autonomous Database.

The new partnership between Microsoft and Oracle will even enable customers to run one part of a workload within Azure and another part of the same workload within the Oracle Cloud as part of a best-of-both-clouds experience.

Together, Azure and Oracle Cloud now provide customers with a one-stop shop for all of the cloud services and applications they need to run their entire business.

Azure and Oracle Cloud

By connecting Azure and Oracle Cloud through network and identity interoperability, organizations can benefit from seamless lift-and-improve migrations.

The partnership delivers direct and reliable network connectivity between the two clouds while also continuing to provide the first-class customer service and support customers have come to expect from both companies.

New and innovative scenarios are also now possible as a result of the partnership such as running Oracle e-Business Suite or Oracle JD Edwards on Azure against an Oracle Autonomous Database running Exadata infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

Executive vice president for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Don Johnson explained how the partnership can help organizations preserve their existing cloud investments in a statement, saying:

“Oracle and Microsoft have served enterprise customer needs for decades. With this partnership, our joint customers can migrate their entire set of existing applications to the cloud without having to re-architect anything, preserving the large investments they have already made.”

Customers looking to connect Azure and Oracle Cloud can do so first in Ashburn (North America) and Azure US East though the companies plan to expand this functionality to additional regions in the future.