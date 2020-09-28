Oppo’s Reno 4 series brings two new budget 5G handsets Down Under

Oppo has today announced that another pair of smartphones in its Reno range are coming to Australia – the Reno 4 and Reno 4 Z, both of which are 5G equipped and fall well under the AU$1,000 price point.

The series promises to bring “innovative camera modes, fast charge, and high-end displays at mid-range price points”, continuing Oppo’s pursuit of making premium features more affordable.

The Reno 4 5G (available in either Galactic Blue or Space Black) will set you back AU$799, while the Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G costs just AU$599 and is on offer in Dew White or Ink Black.

Both handsets are available to order from today and come with gift if you sign up for pre-order from either JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Woolworths, or MobileCiti. The gift with the Reno 4 is a pair of Enco W31 true wireless earbuds, while the Reno 4 Z will come with the Enco W11 buds – both of which were recently launched by Oppo in Australia.

The Reno 4 comes packing Ultra Night Video mode, a 48MP triple camera array on its rear, Oppo’s own 65W SuperVOOOC 2.0 fast charging, and a 6.4-inch AMOLED display (1080 x 2400).

Under the hood is a Qualcomm 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While the more affordable Reno Z shares the memory specs, it’s instead powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

The display also differs between the two, with the more affordable Reno 4 Z having a 6.5-inch LCD display rather than AMOLED, although it does have a boosted 120Hz refresh rate compared with the Reno 4’s 60Hz.

Both handsets are available to pre-order now and will be landing October 12.