Oppo's cheap new 5G phones start at just AU$399

Back in January, the arrival of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset promised cheaper 5G phones for the future, and we're now seeing the fruits of that promise with the newly announced Oppo A54 5G and the Oppo A74 5G.

The new A-Series handsets are available to buy across Australia at selected retailers right now, starting at AU$399 for the A54 5G and topping out at AU$449 for the A74 5G.

Oppo A74 5G and A54 5G: similarities

For the most part, both handsets are remarkably similar: they're both powered by the aforementioned Snapdragon 480 processor, which means snappy performance and access to 5G networks.

They also share identical 6.49-inch FHD punch-hole LCD displays with 90Hz refresh rates (and 180Hz touch sampling rates), along with indistinguishable AI quad camera arrays led by 48MP primary sensors. Each handset also offers an 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP monochrome camera, 2MP macro camera and 16MP selfie camera.

Oppo A74 5G and A54 5G: differences

Where the phones differ, however, is in their memory and storage: the Oppo A74 5G offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as opposed to the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage provided by the slightly cheaper Oppo A54 5G.

The Oppo A74 5G is now available in Space Silver and Fluid Black from JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks, while the Oppo A54 5G can be purchased in Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black from Harvey Norman (Fluid Black only), Optus (Fluid Black only), JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths Mobile, Officeworks, and The Good Guys.