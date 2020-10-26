OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 announced, as two new super-cheap phones

We were expecting a OnePlus Nord Lite at some point, to follow up the OnePlus Nord, and it's just been announced - sort of. Meet the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and Nord N100, two new affordable phones from the company that have just had the wraps thrown off them.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is perhaps the most closely related to the Nord - it has a 6.49-inch 90Hz display and 5G compatibility (as the name suggests). It's available for £329 (roughly $430, AU$600) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage - we'll update this article when global pricing is unveiled.

Then there's the OnePlus Nord N100, a handset seemingly destined for our round-up of the best cheap phones. It has a 6.52-inch screen, massive 5,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and costs £179 in the UK (which converts to about $230, AU$330). That's the cheapest phone OnePlus has put out in a long time.

The Nord N100 goes on sale on November 10, whereas the Nord N10 5G will be available later in November. There's no news on US availability, though unlike for the original Nord, it does sound like the handsets will go on sale there eventually.

OnePlus has just taken the wraps off the two new OnePlus Nord phones, and we wrote this quick article to bring you the information as soon as possible - there's more to the phones not detailed above, and we'll be updating this article right away to give you more detail on the devices.