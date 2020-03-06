Noise Cancelling: the best new tech podcast around?

Well, this is a bit exciting. We're launching a podcast... well, actually, we've launched one, as it's already here.

Noise Cancelling is going to be your favorite weekly podcast encompassing the world of technology, giving you a new and (hopefully) entertaining alternative look at all the news, reviews and features that we write about here each week.

Our new podcast isn't just going to be from the top writers from this site though. Joining me, Gareth Beavis (Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar) will be Sherri L. Smith (Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag), as well as regular guests from Tom's Guide and other brands too as we enlist the best names from the suite of tech sites at Future Publishing (our parent company).

Week one: expensive wheels

In this inaugural episode, we welcome special guest James Peckham, TechRadar's Phones Editor, to give us the lowdown on why Apple might be forced to pay out $25 to select iPhone users, as well as give us his take on whether the S20 range is going to be a success.

There's also talk about whether you should have a lock on wheels that cost $400 (we're looking at you, Apple Mac Pro) and we find out which laptop has set a new benchmark for battery life in the Laptop Mag laboratories.

There's also a question whether VR is really ever going to make it mainstream, a smackdown on cloud gaming and the key point: does Sherri know how much a wheel costs?

All this and more on the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast - subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts or find us wherever you get your pods.