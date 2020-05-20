7 new Netflix TV shows and movies you need to watch in June 2020

We now know what's new on Netflix in June 2020, and it includes the return of several great original TV series, a new movie from Spike Lee and the final season of controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why (June 5). We've picked out seven highlights coming to Netflix in June 2020 below, so you've got a bunch of interesting stuff to add to your watch list.

All of this is available on Netflix globally in June 2020, with the exception of the last entry. Note, too, that while a release date has finally been announced for The Umbrella Academy season 2, you'll have to wait until July for the comic book show to return. But that doesn't mean there isn't still plenty to stream this month.

Here's what's worth watching on Netflix in June 2020.

Da 5 Bloods

Release date on Netflix: June 12

With theaters likely to be closed throughout June in the US and UK, a new Spike Lee-directed movie dropping straight onto Netflix sounds like a real treat. The above trailer is enormously promising, too. Da 5 Bloods is about a group of Vietnam vets who return to the country decades later as older, grumpier men to find the remains of their former squad leader (played by Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman in flashback) so he can have a proper burial. At the same time, the group looks to track down a cachet of buried treasure lost by the CIA during the war.

F is for Family season 4

Release date on Netflix: June 12

Breaking Bad's Jonathan Banks joins the cast of this working class 1970s-set animated comedy, which features the voices of Bill Burr and Laura Dern. If you don't mind dark jokes and a misery tinge to your adult animated shows, it's well worth catching up for season 4. Hey, there's a reason F is for Family made our list of the best Netflix animated series.

The Last Days of American Crime

Release date on Netflix: June 5

In a crime-ridden United States of America, the government is planning on permanently broadcasting a signal that makes it impossible for its citizens to cause crimes. A career criminal, hacker and gangster team up for one last big heist before that signal comes. Édgar Ramírez, Michael Pitt and Sharlto Copley star in this trashy but fun-looking thriller, which is based on a graphic novel by notable comics talents Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini. Again, with no theaters open, any new movies that are worth a damn suddenly seem like a real benefit to our Netflix subscription.

Queer Eye season 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date on Netflix: June 5

The Fab Five return for more life-affirming makeovers, at a time when viewers probably need this type of show the most. Queer Eye season 5 is based in Philadelphia, with 'everyday heroes' getting the Fab Five treatment, including a dog groomer and a DJ. Still one of the most comforting shows on Netflix.

The Politician season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date on Netflix: June 19

Ryan Murphy's first Netflix series returns for another season in June, with Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) running for senate, as set up by the end of season 1. The Politician didn't exactly wow critics, but like several other Murphy series (Nip/Tuck, The Assassination of Gianni Versace), it walks a careful line between sordid soap and prestige drama that makes for compelling viewing.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Release date on Netflix: June 26

Wait, the Eurovision Song Contest is now something we joke about? The outrage. This Netflix original comedy features Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as Icelandic singers who get their shot at the big time, while the supporting cast features Pierce Brosnan (singing, we pray), Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato. The above sequence was filmed in Iceland. This has potential, and Wedding Crashers' David Dobkin is directing this one.

Rick and Morty season 4 (Netflix UK)

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Release date on Netflix UK: June 16

Everything else on this list is available to access on Netflix globally, but here's one Netflix UK highlight worth pointing out: the entire fourth season of Rick and Morty arrives on the service from 16 June. Now you can enjoy it without ads on your own schedule. It's unclear when Rick and Morty season 4 will be available to stream in the US.