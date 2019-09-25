New Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi system is here to tackle Google Wifi

Amazon has unveiled a new and upgraded version of its Eero mesh Wi-Fi router, at a much cheaper price than its first model, and offering even easier setup.

The router itself is available in the US at the time of writing for just $99 (£99, €99), while a three-pack of Eero routers is priced at $249 (£249, €279). The new router was unveiled at Amazon's product launch event at its Seattle, Washington headquarters,

Considering that the first Eero mesh Wi-Fi set cost a whopping $399 (about £300, AU$534), this is a dramatic price cut – and notably it undercuts the Google Wifi three-pack by $10 in the US, at the time of writing.

Developing...