Motorola Razr 2020 leaked images point to a redesign for the foldable phone

We've long known the Motorola Razr 2019 foldable phone was going to get a successor in 2020, thanks to the company telling us about it, but we hadn't actually heard much about this new device. However, that's all changed with some leaked hands-on images of the phone.

These images were posted by a user of Chinese social media platform Weibo, before being hastily deleted, but not before Sparrowsnews managed to save the pictures.

In the three pictures we see the Motorola Razr 2020 opened out and also closed shut, so we can tell a lot about the new phone - if, in fact, that's what it is.

The foldable phone shown in the pictures seems to be a working device, so it would be quite an elaborate prank to pull, but as with all pre-release information on a device, we can't be totally sure it's accurate.

For example, this could be a prototype Motorola made but decided against, so while this phone could hint at some changes the Motorola Razr 2020 might make from its predecessor, it doesn't necessarily confirm them.

New Motorola Razr 2020 design

(Image credit: Weibo @不眼的老男)

The leaked hands-on images of the Motorola Razr 2020 suggest the phone could have a much smaller chin than its predecessor, without the physical fingerprint sensor that was housed in it. The body of the thing also seems to be less angular, with the top and bottom edge (when unfolded) being much more curved.

The hinge mechanism we can see looks a little more visible than on the original model though, which lends credence to the idea that this could be a prototype. There's even an exposed screw that can be seen in it, which would almost certainly be hidden in a retail device.

When the phone is folded we can see the camera and flash have been moved down, likely to make room for what seems to be a bigger 'mini-screen' on the cover.

Finally, in the pictures, the Motorola Razr 2020 has a gray and black color, which seems to be a new scheme for the phone, but it's possible it will come out in a range of colors besides this one.

We're not sure when the Motorola Razr 2020 is set to be unveiled, other than likely towards the end of the year, but if more leaks happen we should get a better idea of what the upcoming foldable phone will be like, so we'll make sure to bring them to you.