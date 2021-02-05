Moto G10, G30 and G100 could land soon, alongside three other cheap phones

The Moto G9 range didn’t launch all that long ago but the next generation of the G range could be landing soon, as a source claims that the Moto G10 is ‘upcoming’. But that’s not all – it will apparently be joined by the Moto G30 and Moto G100.

That claim comes from leaker @Sudhanshu1414 on Twitter, and it would be a new naming scheme for Motorola, but no specs were shared so it’s unclear how this trio will stack up. From the name it sounds like the Moto G100 could be a big upgrade on the Moto G10, but it might equally end up being essentially a Moto G10 Plus.

Motorola had previously said though that it plans to use a Snapdragon 800-series chipset in some future Moto G phones. Those are high-end chipsets, so a phone with a name like the Moto G100 would be a clear candidate for it.

Names of upcoming Motorola smartphones: -moto e6i-moto e7 Power-moto e7i Power-moto G10-moto G30-moto G100February 4, 2021

We’ve also previously seen the Moto G Nio leaked, which could be an alternate name for one of these phones. That itself is said to have a high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and a screen with a 105Hz refresh rate.

In any case, while an exact release date wasn’t shared, the claim that these phones are ‘upcoming’ suggests they’ll probably land soon (assuming this leaker is right) so we might know their specs before long.

And these three phones apparently aren’t the only upcoming Motorola ones, as the source mentions the Moto E6i, Moto E7 Power, and Moto E7i Power too. No details on those are provided either, but they’ll presumably join the rest of the Moto E7 range as super affordable handsets.