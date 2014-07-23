Microsoft confirms it axed the Surface Mini

In a line buried deep inside its latest earnings report, Microsoft confirmed that it axed the Surface Mini.

"Current year cost of revenue included Surface inventory adjustments resulting from our transition to newer generation devices and a decision to not ship a new form factor," read the illuminating item under a section titled "Computer and Gaming Hardware."

The smaller Surface launch was said to have been cancelled at the last minute as Microsoft felt quality wasn't up to snuff. It went ahead and unveiled the Surface Pro 3 solo, though it couldn't escape the Mini's specter. The device, thought to measure in the 7-inch range, makes several appearances in the Pro 3's user guide.

Per usual, Microsoft didn't offer on-the-market Surface sales figures in its earnings report, and tablet revenue sat at $409 million (about £239m, AU$435m). This is down from the previous quarter and, as Microsoft admitted, partially the result of not launching a new Surface size.

