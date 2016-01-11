5 reasons why you should reconsider Apple's 12-inch MacBook

It's hard to think of a more contentious laptop in recent times than the 12-inch MacBook. Apple's decision to give it a sole lonely USB-C port was applauded by some and met with confusion and anger by others. It's either the ultimate portable laptop, or a freakishly limited netbook with the price tag of a high-end Ultrabook.

After reviewing the MacBook last year I knew that it was a beautiful, unique, capable machine – and my decision not to swap one for my MacBook Air wasn't taken lightly. I stopped short because the 12-inch MacBook had one too many quirks to fit into my life at the time.

Times have changed, and the 12-inch MacBook is now my main laptop. It arrives with me in the morning and slips into my bag to go home at the end of the day, every day. Let's be clear: the MacBook isn't suddenly going to suit everybody, but almost one year down the line there are now five good reasons why you should reconsider using one.

Check out these 50 best Mac tips, tricks and timesavers