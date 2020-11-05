Microsoft CloudPC details leaked revealing a truly mobile workplace

There have been whispers for a few months surrounding the Microsoft CloudPC service that's due to drop sometime in early 2021, but very little confirmed information exists. As of November 5, however, several interesting details have been leaked regarding the Azure-based virtualization service.

For anyone who didn’t see the initial news back in July 2020, the company’s description of its Cloud PC reads as follows:

"Microsoft Cloud PC is a strategic, new offering that is built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop to deliver Desktop as a Service. At its core, Cloud PC provides business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a more simplistic and scalable manner."

CloudPC service plans https://t.co/K6fZwFKiFa pic.twitter.com/4qd86wwjlVNovember 5, 2020

Codename: Project Deschutes

Thanks to a leak on Twitter by @_h0x0d_ (also known as WalkingCat, a famous leaker of Windows secrets), several details about the service are now available. Here is what we know so far:

Microsoft CloudPC is codenamed Project Deschutes and will be accessed via cloudpc.microsoft.com. Once the CloudPC setup is done, users will be able to access their cloud desktop using the Microsoft Remote Desktop app available on Windows 10, macOS, iOS and Android devices.

Microsoft will offer the CloudPC service in the following three configurations:

Lite: 2 vCPU 4GB RAM 96GB SSD

2 vCPU 4GB RAM 96GB SSD Standard: 2 vCPU 8GB RAM 96GB SSD

2 vCPU 8GB RAM 96GB SSD Advanced: 8 GB RAM, 3 vCPU, 40 GB SSD

You can already access the pages at cloudpc.microsoft.com or deschutes.microsoft.com, but a placeholder page will appear if you manage to sign in. The service is also restricted to either work or school accounts, so no joy trying to use your personal account.

(Image credit: Windows Report)

Access resources remotely

The upcoming virtualization service from Microsoft will permit end users to access their work related resources remotely and from any device, which will free you up to use your work applications and programs outside of your designated office or PC.

In the current circumstances with the rising popularity of working from home, this service would offer businesses an easy way to scale up and assist employees with the requirements of working remotely. That is, if it works.

Via MSPoweruser