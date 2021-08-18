Microsoft, Avaya partner to set a new standard for customer experience

Cloud communications company Avaya has partnered with Microsoft with the goal of ushering in the next generation of cloud communications platforms.

Under the partnership, Avaya will work with Microsoft to integrate its Avaya OneCloud Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, Azure .

“Avaya and Microsoft are responding to our customers who have asked us to deliver more integrated experiences for Avaya OneCloud Contact Centre running in Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 ,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya.

Here’s our list of the best VoIP services

These are the best VoIP handsets currently available

currently available Take a look at our roundup of the best CPaaS providers

Bartolo adds that the collaboration will help Avaya broaden its reach by combining its solutions with Microsoft’s presence in the cloud.

Deep integration

Avaya has shared the various ways in which the two companies will collaborate to further the integration of the two products, which will also see the combination of their underlying communications platforms.

For starters, Avaya will use Azure to expand the availability of its Avaya OneCloud Contact Center as a Service ( CCaas ) to customers across the globe.

Furthermore, OneCloud CCaaS will leverage the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center Certification Programme to integrate natively with Teams. Similarly, the companies will also integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 into OneCloud CCaas.

“The global collaboration with Avaya is an example of how Microsoft, collaborating with other industry leaders, is meeting businesses’ requirements for integrated communications solutions that transform customer and employee experience,” said Scott Van Vliet, Corporate Vice President, Intelligent Conversation and Communications Cloud, Microsoft.

To put the collaboration into action, the companies have designed and plan to execute a joint global go-to-market and co-selling strategy.