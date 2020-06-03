Looking for a great best business VPN deal? Save 20% on our #1 pick

It's no surprise that VPN services have rapidly grown in popularity in 2020. For the average Joe at home, they provide a safer environment to stay online and entertained. And the growth of business VPN use has been just as rapid.

As well as giving remote workers more online security, the encrypted tunnels used by VPNs means that your sensitive business data is protected when being passed from employee to employee. In addition, the best services offer 24/7 live chat support, a dedicated IP address and server, associated apps, and auditing tools.

Sounds expensive, right? Well it doesn't have to be, and even our pick as the world's best business VPN - Perimeter 81 - has got some really affordable price plans. In fact, you can get it from as little as £8 per user per month.

That's for the provider's Essentials plan when you sign up for one year, but upgrading to the Premium plan isn't a massive leap. An extra $4 a month per head adds more secured gateways, DNS filtering and prioritized support. Either way, your people will be covered whether they use Windows PCs or Macs, (even Linux is catered for) and they can all controlled by a single-click management console.

Perimeter 81 Essentials Business VPN | 12 months | From $8/pm

Perimeter 81's Essentials plan is ideal for small businesses (you need to have a minimum of just five users) who want to make sure their staff and information is secure with more and more people requiring remote access to company data. For that small sum, you still get round the clock support, automatic public Wi-Fi security, and auditing reports to monitor logins and app usage. A great entry-level business VPN offering.

Perimeter 81 Premium Business VPN | 12 months | From $12/pm

It doesn't take a lot of extra cash to really add value to your company's VPN experience. The Premium plan requires 10 heads or more and adds even greater auditing capabilities and more dedicated support. You get DNS filtering added - handy if you want to block your staff from accessing certain websites while on work time. And your shared gateway is expanded out to your choice of 35 locations. Business VPN packages don't come much more comprehensive.

