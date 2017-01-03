Kingston’s new 2TB USB stick can store days of 4K video

You might feel high and mighty with your 128GB flash drive, but the latest from Kingston proves that it might be time for an upgrade.



At CES 2017, the company announced the DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte, a flash drive that packs an insane 2TB of storage inside of a fresh, streamlined design.



What can you do with 2TB of storage? You can store up to 256,000 images at 24MP quality, or over 70 hours of 4K video files. Plugging this into an Xbox One means that you won’t run out of storage for a long time.



But, the better question really is, what can’t you do with 2TB? With such massive amounts of storage coming in tiny form factors, it’s become easier to carry along your digital life wherever you go. If anything, this flash drive makes the external drives that require power downright archaic.



No pricing or availability details have been released, but we’re looking forward to checking out this mini, but mighty flash drive on the CES 2017 showfloor. But, given that Kingston’s 512GB HyperX flash drive runs for about $300, you’d better be ready to fork over the big bucks.



