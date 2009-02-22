Yahoo looking to future with major overhaul

Yahoo is in dire need of a shake-up

The long-rumoured reorganisation and house-cleaning at Yahoo could be announced far earlier than expected – later this week, if sources are to be believed.

The Wall Street Journal's technology bloggers are reporting that new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz will reveal a radical management plan within days. The move comes after a year of financial pain and failed attempts to change the structure of the company.

Butt kicking

Unnamed sources say she sent an internal memo on Friday urging all staff to, "get well-rested, because next week's a biggie." The blog goes on to pin Wednesday as Yahoo's likely Day Zero.

Bartz is known for plain speaking, having previously spoken of her desire to get "some friggin' breathing room" and "kick some butt" at the troubled internet company.