How to use the power of reviews to manage your online reputation

Business owners should not underestimate the impact online reviews of service and products can have – whether positive or negative. The trick is to see the influence of online reviews as an opportunity rather than a threat.

By integrating third party review platforms from partners, such as Feefo, into eCommerce sites, businesses often achieve impressive improvements in conversion rates.

It seems that when reviews are not controlled by the retailer it has a significant impact and carries more weight than reviews that could be open to perceived manipulation.

Businesses need to encourage customers to leave unbiased and genuine feedback about the service they have received, which can be done by contacting customers who have purchased products from the eCommerce site after the transaction, or by offering an incentive to leave feedback.

This will show consumers the business is proud to receive customer reviews and will build confidence and increase conversions.

Social Media

Finally, it is important to use social media to stay on top of conversations happening about your brand online.

Today, consumers are very quick to post negative comments on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook if they have a bad experience, but if happy customers are encouraged to leave a review, it will instantly improve the business' reputation.

Whether the feedback is good or bad, the quicker and more helpful the response is, the greater the chance of building trust and gaining a customer!