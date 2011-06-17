LulzSec: we haven't revealed all we've hacked

LulzSec has released a statement regarding its hacking spree and has revealed that it is sitting on a lot more hacked data than it has released.

Unlike, say, Wikileaks which has used this as a threat in the past, LulzSec has said that we should be grateful that it has publicly revealed some of what it has hacked, as many hackers don't.

"Do you think every hacker announces everything they've hacked? We certainly haven't, and we're damn sure others are playing the silent game," said the statement.

"Do you feel safe with your Facebook accounts, your Google Mail accounts, your Skype accounts? What makes you think a hacker isn't silently sitting inside all of these right now, sniping out individual people, or perhaps selling them off? You are a peon to these people. A toy. A string of characters with a value."

Hacking for fun

The statement goes on to give the reason why LulzSec is hacking big companies and it seems to be simply for fun – not just for the hacking collective but for the public too.

"You find it funny to watch havoc unfold, and we find it funny to cause it.

"We release personal data so that equally evil people can entertain us with what they do with it."

LulzSec's list of victims is getting increasingly longer with PBS, Sony, Fox, FBI, CIA and a whole host of gaming websites all at some time been under attack by the group.

The information not yet released includes the records of 200,000 Brink users and LulzSec does warn that it is the hacked info we don't know about which we should be worried about.

"We're sitting on 200,000 Brink users right now that we never gave out. It might make you feel safe knowing we told you, so that Brink users may change their passwords. What if we hadn't told you? No one would be aware of this theft, and we'd have a fresh 200,000 peons to abuse, completely unaware of a breach."

This new statement was released by the group as it has just hit 1,000 tweets, so this is certainly no sign off for the hacking collective. If anything, it sounds as if the online carnage is set to continue.