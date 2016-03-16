Instagram's chronological feed is about to be replaced by an algorithmic one

Instagram plans on taking a leaf out of Facebook's Timeline by shaking up the order posts are shown.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, currently shows posts in a user's feed chronologically, with the most recent at the top.

However, it announced that it will begin testing a more personalized feed for users that falls closely in-line with Facebook's method of using an algorithm that will push up "popular" images and videos based on what users are most likely to be interested in.

Growing with the times

Instagram says that as the social media platform has grown, "people miss on average 70 percent of their feeds," including those that you "might care about the most."

So instead it is hoping to reorder the feed to push up the photos and videos based on the likelihood you'll be interested in the content, the timeliness of the posts and the relationship between users, though you'll still have access to all the posts.

While some may be disappointed with Instagram's planned changes, it's actually a move similar to Twitter, which changed its own chronological feed for a more personalized algorithm earlier this year, though Twitter does give users the choice of opting out.

We likely won't see any major changes to Instagram immediately, however, with changes to come in the form of small tests at first. Instagram says it will take its time implementing the new personalized feed based on user feedback "to get this right."

Via The New York Times