Huge Samsung Galaxy A52 leak suggests it could be one of the best affordable phones

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G mid-range smartphones have seemingly leaked in their entirety, ahead of their expected 2021 release.

German site WinFuture alleges it knows pretty much every feature coming to the two devices. The direct successors to Samsung’s most successful smartphone in terms of sales, the Samsung Galaxy A51, the Galaxy A52 phones look set to succeed the current model by improving on it in all the right ways.

Samsung has apparently improved both the battery life and processing power in both models, while keeping the headphone jack and the A51’s great screen. If true, this would see the A52 tackle many of the issues we discovered in our Samsung Galaxy A51 review, including its sluggish performance.

According to the leak, the two Samsung Galaxy A52 devices will be identical in most ways. The 5G version will, unsurprisingly, have 5G powers, but both will likely offer very comparable performance thanks to their similar processors.

The 4G-only A52 apparently contains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with eight ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, while the 5G model apparently comes with the Snapdragon 750G running at 2.2GHz speeds.

Otherwise, the A52 seems to be maintaining many of the A51’s best qualities. Both versions will apparently use the same 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution as before, which was a display we loved in the A51.

On top of this, the Galaxy A52 phones will allegedly keep their headphone jacks while also receiving an IP67 rating, which means both should be pretty resistant to both water and dust.

A performance boost?

While the details remain rumors at this stage, they do suggest the Samsung Galaxy A52 (shown in leaked renders from WinFuture above) could be shaping up to be one of the best affordable smartphones around – and a potentially good choice if you're can't stretch to a Samsung Galaxy S21.

One area where the Samsung Galaxy A52s look set to improve on the A51 is their performance. According to the leak, both will boast 6GB of RAM in their base models, instead of only 4GB.

The Galaxy A51 felt sluggish when we reviewed it, and while poorly-optimized software could also have been at fault, its lower RAM and weaker chipset won’t have helped it very much. The rumors even suggest that the A52 series could have a variant that carries 8GB of RAM in certain regions.

And there's further good news in the battery life department too, with both Samsung Galaxy A52 models rumored to be featuring a 4,500mAh battery, which would be 500mAh more than the A51.

According to WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy A52 will be sold for €349 (around $425 / £305 / AU$ 625) for the 4G version, and €429 (around $520 / £375 / AU$ 765) for the 5G version. This would place them firmly in the same mid-range territory as rivals like the OnePlus Nord – we'll give you our full verdict on how they compare as soon as they officially arrive.