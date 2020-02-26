Google will spend billions on data centers and offices in the US this year

Google will spend more than $10bn in offices and data centers across the US this year according to a new blog post from Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The search giant currently has a presence in 26 states across the country but in 2020, the company's new investments will be focused on 11 additional states including Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California.

In a blog post announcing this year's new investments, Pichai explained how they will help create thousands of jobs across the US, saying:

“These investments will create thousands of jobs—including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities.”

US investments

While $10bn is no small investment, this figure is actually lower than the $13bn Google invested in US data centers and offices in 2019, though it is higher than the $9bn invested in 2018.

Pichai also pointed out in his blog post that according to a report from the Progressive Policy Institute, Google's parent company Alphabet was the largest investor in the US last year.

By continuing to invest heavily in the US, Alphabet will be able to expand the capability of its American data centers while also creating jobs and goodwill across the country.

Via Reuters