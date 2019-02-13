Google plans US expansion for 2019

Google has announced that it will spend $13bn to build new data centers and offices as it expands its presence across several key locations in the US.

The company's CEO Sundar Pichai explained in a blog post that the search giant will open new data centers in Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Nebraska.

This will be Google's first time having infrastructure locations in those states and it will also be adding staff to its existing offices.

In Virginia, the company plans to double its workforce, add more data center space and open a new office. Google's New York campus at Hudson Square will also be expanded as it looks to build up its power on the East Coast.

Image Credit: Google

New US data centers

As the cloud wars between Amazon, Microsoft and Google heat up, Google's decision to bolster its cloud computing division by building more data centers makes a great deal of sense especially as Google search, Gmail and YouTube all rely on its data centers as well.

Pichai also stressed that its new data centers would help create jobs in the US, saying:

“These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia. With this new investment, Google will now have a home in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities.”

Google's capital spending more than doubled last year to reach $25.46bn and if today's announcement is any indicator, it will likely end up increasing this year as well.

Via CNBC