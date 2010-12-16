Xbox 360 owners spend more time gaming than PS3 or Wii users

A new Nielsen study claims that Xbox 360 owners spend proportionally more of their time using their console to play games when compared with PS3 and Wii owners.

an average of 28 per cent of Xbox 360 usage was spent online gaming, compared with 19 per cent on PlayStation 3 and only 12 per cent on the Wii.

Xbox Live is clearly one of the major reasons why many hardcore gamers choose the Xbox 360 over competing consoles.

"Compared to the other two consoles, the bulk of time on the Wii is in the form of offline gaming," states Nielsen's research.

"The system trails in use for online play. This may reflect the lesser emphasis on online applications and gameplay for the Wii in general.

"The PlayStation 3 stands out for its use as a DVD/Blu-Ray player as well as a gaming console," Nielsen added.

Nintendo's Wii has the highest proportional usage for streaming services such as US service Netflix or BBC iPlayer which claimed 20 per cent of all console usage time, whereas Xbox 360 owners only spend 10 per cent of their time on such services and PlayStation 3 users only 9 per cent of their time.

"In terms of streaming, Netflix was introduced this year for the Wii, but its lead in share is likely a function of the fewer hours per user that is being divided up... overall, the Wii is most defined by its use for traditional offline gaming."

The PlayStation 3 was easily on top when it comes to watching DVDs and Blu-Rays – the latter being a fairly obvious result, seeing as it is the only one of the three main consoles that has an in-built Blu-ray player.

The average PS3 user spends 27 per cent of their time on movies and TV shows, with the average Xbox 360 user spending 11 per cent of their time watching DVDs.

