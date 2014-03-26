Oculus Rift won't be rebranded with Facebook logo, interface

Update: Facebook has issued a denial that it plans to put its logo and interface on Oculus Rift, rebuffing The New York Times' anonymous source's claim.

A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch that the claim is "not true and not in the spirit of our relationship [with Oculus]."

Facebook is expected to endow the Oculus team with plenty of resources to help bring its product (and more services) to fruition, but it's maintained Oculus will continue to operate independently.

We'll keep an eye on any further developments. As it stands, plenty of people are unhappy with Facebook's takeover of the VR company.

Original article below...

Gamers are going to be left feeling blue in more ways than one if claims of an Oculus Rift redesign are to be believed.

The New York Times cites an anonymous source in the know who claims that Facebook plans to eventually redesign the Rift's hardware – and rebrand it with the Facebook logo.

On top of that, the headset will also get a "Facebook interface", the tipster claims. Could that be an operating system of sorts? It's a little unclear.

Independent?

The $2 billion acquisition has already caused a severe amount of backlash from the gaming community.

And the latest news, if true, isn't going to do either Oculus or Facebook any more favours - especially as Oculus said it would continue to act largely independent going forward.

Still, the source is anonymous and apparently "not authorised" by either company to speak publicly, so wait for something more official before you start sharpening those pitchforks.