Hackers offering to sell PSN credit card details

Hackers allegedly offering to sell PSN users' credit card details online, with Sony apparently declining an offer to buy back its own data

In the ongoing Sony PR nightmare that is the PlayStation Network hack, the latest rumours suggest that hackers are trying to sell the credit card details of 2.2 million PSN users.

Not only that, the hackers are also alleged to have offered to sell back the data to Sony, with the group claiming that Sony refused to buy back the list.

Sony offered PSN data?

The New York Times reports that Sony was offered the chance to buy back the information for around $100k but that the company has ignored the requests.

Sony has refuted the paper's claims.

"To my knowledge there is no truth to the report that Sony was offered an opportunity to purchase the list," said SCEA PR boss Patrick Seybold.

"The entire credit card table was encrypted and we have no evidence that credit card data was taken."

Kevin Stevens, senior threat researcher at the security firm Trend Micro, told the New York Times that he had seen talk of the database on numerous hacker forums online.

"Sony is saying the credit cards were encrypted, but we are hearing that the hackers made it into the main database, which would have given them access to everything, including credit card numbers," added security consultant Mathew Solnik, from iSEC Partners

Via The New York Times