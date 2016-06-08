Deus Ex's bionic limbs are being made for real

Deus Ex developer Eidos Montreal has announced that it is working alongside Open Bionics and Razer to bring a series of affordable bionic hands to market.

The use of bionic limbs is a central theme within the upcoming Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, whose protagonist, Adam Jensen, is equipped with his own bionic arm.

In the game's futuristic setting, humans equipped with these enhancements have found themselves ostracised from the rest of society, and condemned to live as second class citizens.

Open Bionics will use 3D printing to bring these limbs to market, and will be providing its blueprints and designs royalty free, allowing consumers to modify and create them at home.

Virtual try-on

Razer's role in the initiative comes through its Stargazer camera, which will allow user to virtually try on the hands at events through performing motion capture on the user's arm, and digitally imposing the bionic arm onto a video feed.

Prosthetic limbs, like many other medical devices, are enormously expensive for those without medical insurance or a public health service.

If this collaboration can help to bring down their cost, then that can only be a good thing.

You can watch a video of the arms in action below.