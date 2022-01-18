Drink in the new Cuphead cartoon trailer as you wait for February

Audio player loading…

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming Cuphead cartoon, confirming a release date of February 18 as well.

The trailer, which has also been shared by the original game's developer Studio MDHR, gives fans a taste of the kind of humor to expect from the show. It also features numerous familiar faces from the game, including Cuphead's brother Mugman, the Devil himself, and several of the bosses players had to fight.

A Cuphead countdown website has launched too and tasks fans with freeing lost souls that have been captured by the Devil. To do this, you complete simple objectives like watching the official trailer and following the show's social media channels. More will become available in the coming weeks.

Coming to you in full color and cine-sound, it's…The Cuphead Show! Watch the brand new trailer today, and witness the Inkwell Isles as you've never seen them before when the show debuts on February 18th, exclusively on @Netflix.

Can't fail at watching a TV show

Simply titled The Cuphead Show, the series will centre around the titular character (voiced by Tru Valentino) embarking on several misadventures with his more reluctant brother Mugman (voiced by Frank Todaro).

The Cuphead video game released for Xbox One and PC in September 2017. With an animation style deliberately influenced by classic Disney and Fleischer Studios cartoons, it sees Cuphead and Mugman being coerced by the Devil into collecting soul contracts.

The game consists mostly of boss fights with the occasional run-and-gun side-scroller level. It quickly gained a reputation not just for its visuals but its intense difficulty, becoming a near instant hit and eventually being ported to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Cuphead even made it into the crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, albeit as a DLC costume for the Mii Fighters rather than as a unique fighter.