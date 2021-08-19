Dell's new portable monitor could make the ideal hybrid working companion

Dell wants to make hybrid working a bit easier for employees heading back to the office with the launch of its first ever portable monitor.

The company's new portable monitor features a 14-inch 1080p IPS panel while the device's base houses two USB-C ports that also support DisplayPort 1.2, two function buttons and a power button with an LED indicator.

Dell is touting its first portable monitor as the ultimate laptop companion since it can easily be connected to a business laptop to provide users with dual-screen productivity wherever they may find themselves working. It's also worth noting that due to its design, the device will likely pair quite nicely with the Dell XPS 13.

Since the Dell 14 Portable Monitor (C1422H) weighs just 1.37lb (0.62kg) and is less than half an inch thick (14.30mm), it can also easily be slipped into a laptop bag.

Collaborate from anywhere

Whether you're back in the office, heading out to a conference or meeting with clients, Dell's new portable monitor makes it possible to present your work and collaborate from anywhere.

The device's USB-C ports provide power and also transfer data so you can plug the company's portable monitor into a laptop and position the screen so that others can see your presentation while you control it from the laptop. The Dell 14 Portable Monitor can even be easily adjusted to your preferred viewing position as the hinge at its base allows the screen to tilt from 10 to 90 degrees.

Dell has also made it possible to use its portable monitor for extended working sessions as the device comes equipped with ComfortView which reduces blue light emissions at the press of a button and its display features up to a peak brightness of 300 nits.

The Dell 14 Portable Monitor will be available worldwide beginning on August 31 and the device is priced at $349.99 (around £256).