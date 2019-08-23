Dell announces new laptops for developers and SMBs

At this year's IFA conference in Berlin, Dell announced a number of new laptops as well as a refresh of the beloved XPS 13.

The updated XPS 13 now includes Intel's 10th Gen Core U series processor in the same familiar form factor to help the device maintain its position as the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class.

The device will also feature improved connectivity thanks to the new Killer AX1650 (2x2) module built on Intel's WiFi 6 Chipset which will delivery wireless connectivity three times as fast as the previous generation.

Dell reveals most compact AIO PC ever

These are the best Dell laptops of 2019

Dell bolsters SMB offerings with expanded Vostro portfolio

The 9th generation of the XPS 13 developer edition will feature the same internals but since the device is geared towards developers, it will come with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS as its operating system while the standard XPS 13 will run Windows 10.

Vostro 14 and 15 5000

Small business customers need a laptop that is reliable, secure and reasonably priced, which is why Dell also announced its new Vostro 14 and 15 5000 series laptops to meet their needs.

The company's new Vostro laptops allow users to tackle more demanding tasks as they come with Nvidia GeForce MX 250 discrete graphics. In terms of security, a TPM 2.0 security chip and optional fingerprint reader help keep data secure while on the go.

Dell also has made the decision to include its Dell Mobile Connect software so that mobile workers can connect their smartphones to their PC for increased efficiency.

Alongside its new Vostro laptops, Dell introduced its first-ever 5000 series performance desktop for small businesses to give content creators, game developers and engineers the power, graphics and storage they need to take their work to the next level.

The Vostro 14 and 15 5000 series laptops are available now while the updated XPS 13 will be available later this month.